Casino Holidays in Austria

25 hotels, 11 destinations, 1 unforgetable experience

Hotels & Casinos Austria, a choice of 25 4* and 5*star hotels are your partners for fun, gambling and first-class entertainment. With beautiful casinos at 11 idyllic Austrian locations, visitors will experience an evening full of sophisticated entertainment before ending their night at a top hotel. “Play & Enjoy”, is the philosophy of “Hotels & Casinos Austria”. Spend unrivalled evenings with exciting live gambling and stylish entertainment in one of Austria’s exclusive casinos. When finished at the casino your room at one of Austria’s top 4* and 5* star hotels awaits you. Hotels and Casinos

Play your game - at the charming casinos in Austria

Whisk the queen of your hearts or the man of your dreams away to the exciting world at one of twelve Austrian Casinos and treat yourself with high-class entertainment at the roulette wheel, or the poker and Black Jack tables. At the end of the night you can retreat to your nearby hotel. The choice is yours, with 30 4 and 5 star hotels to choose from during a casino mini break in Austria. With the attractive Casino & Hotel Packages, such as the Dinner & Casino Night, you have the chance to experience gourmet cuisine at the highest level, followed by your favourite game at the casino. 11 idyllic Austrian regions each offer their own charming characteristics. Enjoy the unique experience of high-class gambling within the twelve Austrian casinos located in castles, beautiful townhouses and other extraordinary locations.

Casinos Austria: in the heart of the city, near beautiful lakes or in the Austrian mountains